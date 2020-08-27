At Least 1 Injured After Crash Involving Off-Duty Police Officer In Wynnefield

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At least one person was injured following a two-car crash involving an off-duty police officer in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield neighborhood. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Parkside Avenue and Monument Road.
The off-duty officer was in one of the cars and had back and neck pain.
One person was rushed to the hospital but at this point, it’s unclear if it was the officer or another victim.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.