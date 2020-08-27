PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women were killed and a teenager was injured after a driver lost control and plowed into them on the sidewalk in Mantua. The violent crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at North 35th and Mount Vernon Streets in Mantua.

This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Between the two women, eight children lost their mothers Wednesday night.

Police say 30-year-old Nicole Fundenburg, 57-year-old Zenobia Murray and her 14-year-old daughter were walking home after getting some food when a car jumped the curb and hit them. The car struck Fundenburg with such force that she was launched airborne across 35th Street and went through the door of a vacant home.

“She was hit with such force, her body was launched, struck the door of a corner property, knocked the door off the hinges and they actually found this 30-year-old victim in the living room of the property by the front door,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Small said.

Fundenburg, a mother of two, and Murray, a mom of six, were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Murray’s daughter is recovering from leg injuries at the Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The 19-year-old driver was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition. She will be tested to see if there were drugs or alcohol in her system.

Witnesses reported seeing a man in the car who was distracting her, but police are not yet able to confirm that information.

Meantime, Fundenburg’s family members comforted one another outside her mother’s home on 35th Street. Her father broke down speaking about his daughter.

“She was the sweetest child,” Fundenburg’s father, Derrick, said. “Everybody knows and loves her around here.”

Though investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash, family members are calling on drivers to slow down in residential neighborhoods.

“I just don’t understand why you got to speed,” Derrick Fundenburg said. “We got to stop speeding.”

“People fly all up and down these streets, man. Put some speed bumps around here,” added Fundenberg’s cousin, Darrell Foskey.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it was all captured on police real-time crime cameras at the intersection.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo and Trang Do contributed to this report.