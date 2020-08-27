PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two women were killed and a teenager was injured after a driver lost control and plowed into them on the sidewalk in Mantua. The violent crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at North 35th and Mount Vernon Streets in Mantua.

Police say the victims were walking home after getting some food when a car jumped the curb and hit them. The impact threw one of the victims into a building. The impact was so strong she ended up in the living room.

“That vehicle jumped the curb on the north side and drove about 40 feet along the curb and the front of some properties on Mount Vernon and then struck these three pedestrians – the two adult females and the 14-year-old – and then the vehicle continued and the front end of that Ford Taurus struck the front of the corner property at 35th and Mount Vernon. It hit it with such force that it actually damaged the exterior and the bricks of the front of the property,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

When police arrived, they found four people injured including the three pedestrians and the driver. A 30-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say their 14-year-old family member was also hit. She was taken to the hospital with leg injuries and is in stable condition.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News all three pedestrians were part of the same family and the teen’s mother was the 57-year-old.

Meantime, the 19-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The accident investigation district is now conducting tests to see if that driver was impaired.

L & I has deemed the property structurally unsound. Police say it’s a rental property that was empty at the time.

There are real-time crime cameras in the area that captured this crash.