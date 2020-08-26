Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A source within the leadership of the Philadelphia NAACP tells Eyewitness News reports of President Rodney Muhammad being replaced are false. Muhammad has come under fire for an anti-Semitic post on Facebook last month.
The Philadelphia NAACP executive branch voted to ask the national NAACP to assist with resolving the fallout from Muhammad’s post.
Several leaders, including Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, have called for Muhammad to resign.
