PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — A man was shot over the weekend at a semi-professional football game in South Jersey after a fight erupted among the players. But the game should not have even been played.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office continues to interview witnesses as they work to find the shooter.

Meanwhile, the mayor says there needs to be accountability for whoever decided it was OK to hold a football game against state mandate.

“Those that made this extreme error in judgment will take responsibility for both their actions and inactions,” Pennsauken Mayor Tim Killion said.

Killion says Pennsauken has a responsibility to ensure there are safe spaces for children to enjoy youth sports.

Last weekend, the Pennsauken Youth Athletic Association hosted a semi-pro football game that ended with someone from the visiting team being shot twice.

“As soon as the gunshots rang out, we saw a lot of arguing and people heading to their cars and fleeing the scene,” Pennsauken resident Josh Gaitan said.

Killion says between 150 to 300 people showed up Saturday to watch the DMV Legends, of Washington D.C., take on the Tri-County Owls, of Pennsauken.

The game violated the governor’s social distancing mandate and left Crescent Field a mess.

“The complex has been temporarily closed for community use and for the immediate future, the Tri-County Owls football organization is banned from using township facilities,” Killion said.

Although the PYAA hosted the event, the mayor says the township had no notice and its resources had to be used to clean the field and grounds.

“This behavior at one of our sports fields, or any township facility for that matter, is totally irresponsible and completely unacceptable. It was taken with a complete disregard for the municipal property and the safety of the surrounding Pennsauken community,” Killion said.

As the mayor tries to get to the bottom of what happened, he says the township committee will be meeting with the PYAA on the unauthorized event.