PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A protest is underway in Philadelphia over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The peaceful protest in Center City has included speakers and chanting.

In anticipation of possible demonstrations, sources tell CBS3 the Philadelphia Police Department has called in extra police personnel and resources. The move is out of an abundance of caution, Mayor Jim Kenney’s office says.

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters are gathering to speak out against the shooting of Jacob Blake. He was shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UhbcLwRJke — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) August 26, 2020

Sources also say there is no intelligence or expectation that a large demonstration or mass gathering has been planned.

Dilworth Park outside of City Hall has been gated off.

Blake, 29, was shot, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside. Kenosha police have said little about what happened other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute. They have not said whether Blake was armed, and they have not disclosed the race of the three officers on the scene.

On Tuesday, Ben Crump, the lawyer for Blake’s family, said it would “take a miracle” for Blake to walk again. He called for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and for the others involved to lose their jobs.

The shooting was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests in the U.S. three months after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer touched off a nationwide reckoning over racial injustice.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden posted a video saying he had spoken with Blake’s parents and other family members.

Once again, a Black man — Jacob Blake — was shot by the police. In front of his children. It makes me sick. Is this the country we want to be? Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/WdNqrxA3PK — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

“What I saw on that video makes me sick,” Biden said. “Once again, a Black man, Jacob Blake, has been shot by the police in broad daylight, with the whole world watching.”

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.

