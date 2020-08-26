PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching to identify a man wanted in a robbery at a Cricket Wireless store in North Philadelphia. Officials say the man entered the Cricket Wireless on the 3700 block of North Broad Street just before 11 a.m. on Aug. 25.
He reportedly asked employees several questions and proceeded around the counter, grabbing the complainant by the back of his neck and ordered him to open up the cash registers.
After the registers were open, the suspect retrieved $190 and fled the store on Broad Street.
Police say the suspect is described as a Black man wearing a medical mask, hat with writing or a design on the top of the brim, a green long sleeve shirt, dark blue pants and yellow latex gloves.
If you have any information regarding this suspect contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3093.
