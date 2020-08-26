NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Good news for gym rats in the Garden State! Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday morning gyms in New Jersey will be allowed to reopen on Sept. 1.
The gyms will be allowed to operate up to 25% capacity and must follow social distancing guidelines. Group fitness classes will be limited to one person per 200 square feet.
NEW: Today, I will be signing an executive order allowing the following to reopen at 25%, effective Tuesday, September 1, 2020:
🏋️Gyms
👟Health Clubs
🎢Indoor Amusement Facilities pic.twitter.com/aGiYd2jMT2
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 26, 2020
Murphy says masks will also be required for all staff and members at all times.
Gyms must keep logs of all members and staff who enter the facility.
New Jersey has already allowed some limited gym activities, such as private workout sessions.
