PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A call to “Let them play!” Parents with children in the Philadelphia Catholic League are demanding the archdiocese reverse their decision and allow fall sports.

A Facebook page called “Let The PCL Play” is organizing a rally this Friday outside of archdiocese headquarters in Center City. Organizers say they’re upset that the archdiocese has deemed it safe to return to the classrooms but not the athletic fields.

Some say the children will be safer playing sports.

“Let them play, many Senior’s have college scholarships offers on the line and they will be safer on the field or on the court rather than hanging out with who knows who,” John Cantora commented on Facebook.

Parent Dianna Naylor said, “The long term risks this places on teenagers is definitely more damaging that the short term and certainly will be more widespread.”

Last week, the PIAA voted to allow fall sports, but they left it up to individual school districts to make the ultimate decision.

Seventeen high schools in the Philadelphia catholic league are currently sidelined.

Earlier this week, the archdiocese acknowledged the impact on the students, saying in part, “We recognize that this news is disappointing to many of our students, families and coaches, particularly our seniors. It saddens us greatly as well.”