PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just two months ago, protesters were taking to the streets of Philadelphia to speak out against racial injustice. Now, they’re back on the streets again, this time for Jacob Blake.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets Wednesday afternoon, demanding justice for Blake. The 29-year-old was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Protesters in Philadelphia say they stand in solidarity with Wisconsin.

“These are our civil liberties at hand, these are our lives at stake and we have to stand up for them. In truth, this is what our country is founded upon,” Delaware County resident Olivia Jones said.

Those who gathered at Dilworth Plaza held signs and spoke out against the current administration.

In fact, on Sept, 5, organizers will hold a march to rally against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“People will say what they want to say and obscure reality, and that is not the America that we exist in. That’s not the America that was founded and we know the truth to be otherwise,” Jones said.

After rallying near Philadelphia City Hall, hundreds marched down streets and demanding change.

“No fascist police state!” they chanted.

“The assailant of Mr. Blake needs to be arrested. I’m here because there’s been no justice for so many victims of police brutality,” West Philadelphia resident Alexander Mowery said.

Protesters say their goal is to have their voices heard come November.

“Trump, Pence out now!” the crowd chanted.

Out of an abundance of caution, additional police resources were called in for Wednesday’s protest. Hundreds of officers were staged around City Hall and the entire bike unit was on duty.