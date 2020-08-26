Comments
NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Twenty-one people are facing charges in New Jersey for sexually exploiting children online. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced Wednesday the arrests of 19 men, one woman, and a juvenile.
The sting by police was dubbed “Operation Screen Capture.”
It was launched in response to an increase in reports of potential threats to children during the pandemic.
Some of the suspects are charged with sexual assault or attempted sexual assault. Others are facing lesser charges.
Six of the people arrested are from our area.
You must log in to post a comment.