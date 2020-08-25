MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – Several cars were engulfed in flames in Mount Laurel, New Jersey on Tuesday morning. Now investigators are trying to figure out what lead up to it.

An eyewitness sent CBS3 video of flames erupting in front of The Commons At Delancey Place condo building at Ark Road and Route 38, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

At least six vehicles burned overnight in the blaze, waking people who live nearby.

“I saw this bright light so I got up and looked through the window. I said, ‘holy mackerel the car is on fire!'” resident Hazel Gordon-Suppa told Eyewitness News.

Hazel Gordon-Suppa describes what she heard early this morning outside her home here in #MountLaurel, where police say six cars caught fire https://t.co/VyXJzfWSHT pic.twitter.com/uHGm4FTPN7 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 25, 2020

Gordon-Suppa woke up to flames ripping through six cars outside her home, including her new Hyundai Santa Fe which she had been saving up for years to buy.

“I ran out the door. I tried to run down the driveway but the heat was so intense so I hopped over the fence and came across the street and the cop started roping off everybody,” Gordon-Suppa said.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to knock out the flames but not before all the damage was left behind. Now officials are working to find the cause of the fire.

“You can see the vehicles are very close together,” Mount Laurel Police Officer Kyle Gardener said. “We don’t know if that was a factor or not.”

There were no reported injuries.

It’s unclear at this point if those fires were intentionally set. Police are looking for security cameras from homes that may have captured anything before the fire broke out.