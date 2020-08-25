PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Sixers made it official on Monday evening, firing coach Brett Brown after the team’s ugly exit from this year’s playoffs. Now, the speculation has begun as to who will replace Brown in the head coach role. For ESPN basketball insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the search should start with Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue.

In an appearance this morning on Get Up, Woj said that he expects the team’s coaching search to start with the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach.

.@wojespn says the search for the 76ers new head coach "is going to start with Ty Lue." pic.twitter.com/jHPxG998mL — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 25, 2020

“Ty Lue’s reputation and well earned, has been an ability to coach star players and to coach them hard,” said Wojnarowski. “He can be a force on the court and in the locker room. Tactically a very good coach. Sometimes when you coach LeBron James, you go through history, you don’t get a lot of credit for the success and that’s a testament to his (LeBron’s) talent. But, he (Lue) is well regarded within the league and he is a coach the Sixers are absolutely going to talk to.”

Lue was extremely successful after taking over as head coach with the Cavaliers halfway through the 2015-16 season. He led the Cavs to the title that year before making subsequent trips to the Finals in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Lue’s reputation for challenging stars like James is something that could make him enticing to Sixers leadership who are looking to get the most out of the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combination.

Wojnarowski did also mention Villanova head coach Jay Wright as another potential candidate for the job. A local product who has led the Wildcats to high level success in his 19 years at the helm, Wright is another intriguing option.

Right now, Lue is the betting favorite (+300) to become the next Sixers coach with former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson right behind (+400).