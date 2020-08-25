CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching to identify two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal double shooting in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown last week. Police say a 40-year-old woman was shot twice in the head on the 1400 block of North Etting Street just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 20. 

She later died at the hospital.

A 35-year-old man was also shot once in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Credit: Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.

One suspect is described as a Black man of thin build with a bushy haircut and beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jeans, a back and silver-colored belt and a distinct vertical stripe on the outside of each leg and gray-colored athletic shoes.

The second suspect is a Black man of medium build with a beard. He was wearing a Chicago White Sox baseball hat, black T-shirt, black shorts over black compression pants, and dark-colored athletic shoes with white soles.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide case. If you have any information regarding this crime contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

