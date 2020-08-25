PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching to identify two suspects wanted in connection to a fatal double shooting in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown last week. Police say a 40-year-old woman was shot twice in the head on the 1400 block of North Etting Street just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 20.
She later died at the hospital.
A 35-year-old man was also shot once in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Philadelphia police released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.
One suspect is described as a Black man of thin build with a bushy haircut and beard. He was wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jeans, a back and silver-colored belt and a distinct vertical stripe on the outside of each leg and gray-colored athletic shoes.
The second suspect is a Black man of medium build with a beard. He was wearing a Chicago White Sox baseball hat, black T-shirt, black shorts over black compression pants, and dark-colored athletic shoes with white soles.
The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide case. If you have any information regarding this crime contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.
