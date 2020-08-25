Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say they were responding to a car fire in North Philadelphia when they found a shooting victim inside. Cell phone video shows the car fully engulfed in flames at Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue.
Police say the victim told them he was shot about a mile away and was headed north on Broad Street when the car caught on fire.
Investigators say they could not find evidence of a shooting at the location where the victim said he was shot.
The victim is in stable condition.
