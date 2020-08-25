Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. It happened on the 4100 block of Old York Road around 3:20 p.m.
Police say the girl was shot once in the back and once in the shoulder. She was transported to Temple University Hospital and is currently in stable condition.
There is no word on any arrests at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.