NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Authorities say a man has been arrested in the stabbing deaths of his wife and mother in Delaware County. Newtown Township police said officers were dispatched to the home on Rockwood Road at about 9:45 a.m. Monday after a man phoned 911 and reported that he had committed the slayings.
Responding officers said they went to the home and 62-year-old Iqbal Singh answered the door covered in blood. He told the officers he had killed his wife and mother.
Singh was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The body of his mother was found on the first floor and the body of his wife was found upstairs, both with slashing injuries.
Singh was charged with first- and third-degree murder as well as possession of an instrument of crime and was being held without bail. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a message was left at a number listed for him.
