NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — A man has admitted to killing his own mother and wife inside the family’s Newtown Square home. Details were quiet about the double homicide case until now.

What set the investigation into motion were frantic phone calls from the couple’s son and daughter who were vacationing in the Poconos.

When Newtown Township Police arrived at 44 Rockwood Road, they found a man named Iqbal Singh at the door, covered in blood.

“Next thing you know, they were bringing a man out, handcuffing him, and he was covered with blood on his chest,” neighbor Sue Davison said.

Once police got inside, the body of Nasib Kaur was found on the floor of a downstairs bedroom, surrounded by a pool of blood. Her throat was slit — court papers say she was “obviously deceased.”

A second woman, Jaspal Kaur, was also dead in an upstairs bathroom. Her throat was slit, too.

“At this point, there’s been no previous criminal contact with this individual and so the mystery of why this happened is still a mystery,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Singh made a suicide attempt after allegedly confessing to police he had killed his own mother and wife, according to court documents.

A chilling phone call between Singh and his son brought the responding officers, with Singh saying: “I killed both of them. I killed your mother and grandmother. Call the police to come get me.”

“He then talked to his daughter, who was with her brother and told her the same story. That’s when law enforcement was contacted, they arrived and they found Mr. Singh covered in blood, injured. But they also found the two deceased individuals in the home,” Stollsteimer said.

Neighbors say the now-accused killer was well known. The taxicab driver was often seen walking and meditating in the quiet Newtown Square neighborhood.

But they say something seemed off a day before the killings.

“He didn’t seem to be his usual self. When he was doing his prayers, I just kind of sensed that he was maybe a little bit off or agitated about something,” Davison said.

Stollsteimer says Singh has not been arraigned on charges of criminal homicide.