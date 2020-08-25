PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the stabbing death of a cab driver in Juniata Park. Police say the driver was found dead lying in the street on the 4400 block of I Street, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was lying face down in the street with a three-inch-long stab wound to his neck.
Police say the Toyota Camry he was driving was found crashed just 200 feet away. When police arrived at the scene, the airbags were deployed. Police also found a lot of blood and cash inside of the car.
Investigators believe the man was stabbed, he then crashed the car and attempted to get out.
As of right now, they are investigating this as a robbery.
“There’s a blood trail from that cab that leads about 200 feet south on I street in 4400 block and that’s where we found the victim at the end of the blood trail laying face down on the highway,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “That’s where he was pronounced dead.”
Police say a witness saw several men jump out of the car. That person is now being interviewed by investigators, but as of now, no one has been arrested.
