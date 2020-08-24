PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A nationwide Zoom outage Monday coincided with the first day of classes for several universities in the Delaware Valley. While some schools were not affected, Temple University experienced many issues with its virtual classes.

2020 struck again when Zoom, the video-conferencing platform millions of people rely on to attend virtual classes and business meetings, experienced widespread outages Monday morning.

“It looks as though most of the disruptions were focused on the East Coast of the United States, as well as Europe. Atlanta, in particular, was hit hard, as well as New York City,” said Dan Patterson, senior producer at CNET.

Temple, which is using a hybrid model of in-person and online classes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was forced to cancel many of its morning virtual classes.

“It was about 10:03 and I was like, where’s my professor?” said Nikki Kasotis, a senior public health major at Temple. “I was starting to get a little concerned, a little worried because, you know, of course, I don’t want to be late to my first class.”

By about noon, Zoom announced that the service was fixed for the majority of users.

“Zoom has indicated that this was an internal bug and they have patched this flaw,” Patterson said.

Patterson added that people should expect disruptions from any technology that is so widely used, but that they can be better prepared next time.

“One thing that you can do as a consumer is diversify the tools that you rely on. You can use Skype, you can use Google Meet, you can use Microsoft Teams, accomplish a lot of the same functions that Zoom does,” he said.

Zoom Founder and CEO Eric Yuan hopes there isn’t a next time. He tweeted an apology Monday afternoon which reads:

“Today @zoom_us had a service disruption that affected many of our customers. We know the responsibility we have to keep your meetings, classrooms & important events running. I’m personally very sorry & we will all do our best to prevent this from happening in the future.”

After the fix, afternoon virtual classes at Temple were able to resume as scheduled.