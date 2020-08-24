PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Zoom, the video conferencing app that’s become a go-to for many stuck at home during the pandemic, is down in some parts of the world. The problem seems to be affecting those in the Philadelphia region too, particularly college students who are returning to class this week.

Temple University and Widener University students commented on social media that they were experiencing problems logging into virtual classes through the video conferencing program.

My online classes at Temple University were cancelled and today’s the first day 🤦🏼‍♀️ — ZOEY G (@zoeygwalthney) August 24, 2020

first day of virtual class at Temple U! accounting class has already been derailed by a zoom outage so the tone has been set perfectly really pic.twitter.com/BJAwpuKaH9 — Suzie Nieman (@suzienieman) August 24, 2020

Temple’s Information Technology Services tweeted out an update shortly after 11 a.m. “Zoom service has been restored and is now available. It was unavailable from approximately 8am until approximately 10:55am due to a nationwide outage,” the statement read.

Zoom service has been restored and is now available. It was unavailable from approximately 8am until approximately 10:55am due to a nationwide outage. https://t.co/h7fHGKvGZp — Temple University Information Technology Services (@TempleTech) August 24, 2020

The Pennsylvania State University’s IT department said Penn State students are also affected.

Zoom via the Web is currently unavailable. The Desktop Client should be used. For Windows: https://t.co/vdN9Iclu35

For Mac: https://t.co/u5AcmNdzyL Desktop Client instructions: https://t.co/Q4KydsX0eJ For more information, visit https://t.co/ouoVEX4jNd. — Penn State IT (@PennStateIT) August 24, 2020

Widener University issued a statement on Twitter which said, “Zoom is reporting partial outages impacting meetings & video webinars. Please refer to your Widener email for more info from @WidenerITS.”

.@zoom_us is reporting partial outages impacting meetings & video webinars. Please refer to your Widener email for more info from @WidenerITS. — Widener University (@WidenerUniv) August 24, 2020

“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” Zoom said in a statement Monday morning. “We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.”

Yeah my daughter school is having one so everyone can't join — LaRange (@LadySag1219) August 24, 2020

A glance at Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, show users in the United Kingdom were also experiencing issues.

Created as a business communication tool nearly a decade ago, Zoom’s popularity exploded at the beginning of this year, as millions of people in lockdown began using it to host events ranging from birthday parties to religious events and even to cabinet meetings.

To check the status of Zoom, click here.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.