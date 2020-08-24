CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A decision could be made this week about the removal of homeless encampments in Philadelphia. Attorneys on both sides will have virtual oral arguments in district court on Monday.

Last week, a federal judge listened to testimony from encampment dwellers and the city. The issue at hand is the availability of low-income housing.

The city is offering services and short-term hotel stays, but people at the camp say they want better long-term affordable housing options.

The judge is expected to make a decision by Wednesday.

 

