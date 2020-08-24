PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Catholic League has postponed all fall sports until the spring because of the coronavirus outbreak. That includes sports at all 17 catholic high schools in the five-county area.
A letter sent to parents says the archdiocese is following Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation to wait until spring for any sports activities.
“This is not the scenario any of us desired, “the archdiocese said in a statement. “After much careful thought, consultation, and prayer a decision has been reached that all of our high schools will opt-out of participation in interscholastic competition for the fall 2020 season. We recognize that this news is disappointing to many of our students, families and coaches, particularly our seniors. It saddens us greatly as well.”
Officials added that they are confident the PIAA will seek to provide alternative solutions for those opting out of fall programs in the coming semester.
