Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware will spend $20 million of federal CARES Act funding to expand broadband access in the state. Delaware’s education secretary said the need for more broadband access became even more apparent when schools shut down in the spring because of the pandemic.
“Although districts and charters creatively provided some internet access for example, by putting internet access in their parking lots, but not all families could drive to those parking lots or they couldn’t get there in the hours that were convenient,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Susan Bunting.
Part of the funding will buy broadband for low-income families.
Some will also go to providers who have shovel-ready projects to expand their networks.
You must log in to post a comment.