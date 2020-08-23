Comments
MEDFORD TWP., N.J. (CBS) — A bicyclist is dead after Medford Township Police say they were struck by a vehicle Saturday night. This happened just after 10 p.m. on Branin Road.
According to police, the bicyclist was traveling north on Branin Road when they were struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
The bicycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Their identity is being withheld until their family is notified.
Medford Township Police Traffic Safety Bureau is investigating the crash.
