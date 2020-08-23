Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man has died after being shot in a double shooting in Kensington, police said Sunday. It happened around 4:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of North Water Street.
Police said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and was rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m., authorities said.
The second victim is a 26-year-old man, who police said was shot once in the jaw, once in the left arm and once in the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
There have been no arrests so far, investigators said.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
