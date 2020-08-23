Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an overnight shooting in North Philadelphia that has left a 16-year-old dead. According to police, the teen was struck by gunfire at 22nd and Diamond Streets early Sunday morning.
Police say the teen ran to the corner of Vanpelt and Diamond where he collapsed.
A car passing by saw the boy and intended to take the boy to the hospital when they spotted a police officer who took the victim to Temple University Hospital.
The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the violence.
Police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.