PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flames are tearing through a warehouse in Philadelphia’s Tioga section. The fire has now reached six alarms.

Fire crews were first called to the 3300 block of Stokley Street around 2:07 a.m. Sunday.

“Over the course of the next three hours, it became a 6-alarm fire, which brings about half of the staff of the on-duty fire department. More than 60 vehicles, more than 250 firefighters & paramedics,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel.

According to fire officials, this is the largest fire in the city of Philadelphia since early 2016. This means Sunday’s blaze is larger than the fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery which reached three alarms.

.@PhillyFireDept commissioner @ThielAdam says this fire is larger than the PES Refinery fire from last spring. He says it will take them several more hours to get it under control. They’ve been here since 2am @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/XE7rfkWcgk — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) August 23, 2020

Firefighters have been working to get the fire under control through the night and more crews are still showing up.

“It’s not over yet, we’re still engaged in active firefighting operations and we’ll continue to do that for several hours,” Thiel said.

Video we got from overnight shows neighbors helping firefighters run the hoses.

The building also partially collapsed. We are told that the warehouse had papers and other materials that are now feeding into the fire.

The building is adjacent to Temple University’s Administrative Services building, but that building was not damaged.

One firefighter was injured but is expected to be OK.

While the warehouse is in the middle of a neighborhood, it doesn’t appear that any homes are on fire.

The Salvation Army is on the scene to help if anyone is displaced.

The fire has not been placed under control.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.