Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after a double shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia. This happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday along the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue.
According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the back and is currently in critical condition.
A 17-year-old boy was also wounded by gunfire, he suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg. He is in the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.