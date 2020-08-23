PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A disturbing act of violence during Sunday’s 11 a.m. mass at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia was caught on camera and live-streamed by hundreds. A lector participating at mass was punched twice by an unidentified woman, who appeared to be waiting for her. This happened just as the offertory portion of the mass was getting underway.
This morning, as the 11am Mass inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul was in progress, the lector was attacked after stepping out of the sanctuary. @ArchbishopPerez says she is ok and police are investigating. Unclear if police have any leads. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/baE0G6O6pY
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) August 23, 2020
The attack left churchgoers stunned.
A parishioner tells Eyewitness News the woman strolled out of the cathedral.
Police were called a short time later. The woman got away.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia called the attack a senseless act of aggression.
“I was saddened to learn of this incident and regret that it took place. The lector who was assaulted received immediate attention and assistance from Cathedral staff members off camera. She did not require medical attention and is doing well based on the reports I have received,” Archbishop Nelson Perez Perez wrote in a Facebook post.
Perez said that the lector is doing OK and police are investigating the incident.
It’s unclear at this time if police have any leads.
