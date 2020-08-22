CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Move-in continues Saturday for returning Temple University students. The university is reopening with a hybrid learning model, unlike several other universities that are holding all fall semester classes online.

Move-in day comes after Temple’s Student Government called on the school to close on-campus housing and transition to all online classes.

Temple has confirmed seven active COVID-19 cases so far.

Students living on campus are required to get tested for the virus before moving in.

