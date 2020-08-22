Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has died after being shot twice in a West Philadelphia shooting, police said Saturday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at South 61st and Christians Streets.
The man was shot once in his chest and once in his arm, authorities said.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m., according to the police.
So far, there are no arrests as the investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.