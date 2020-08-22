Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life following a crash involving a dirt bike and a vehicle. This happened just before 10 p.m. Friday at 4th and Bristol Streets.
According to officials, a 2013 Dodge was turning left onto Bristol Street when a dirt bike disregarded a stop sign and crashed into the vehicle.
The driver of the Dodge says she saw the dirt bike doing a wheelie at a high rate of speed.
The 28-year-old operator of the dirt bike was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in extremely critical condition.
No one on the Dodge suffered any injuries.
Police say the dirt bike was reported stolen.
You must log in to post a comment.