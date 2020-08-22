Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a West Philadelphia shooting, police said Saturday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at South 61st and Christians Streets.
The man was shot once in his chest and once in his arm, authorities said.
He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition, according to the police.
So far, there are no arrests as the investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
