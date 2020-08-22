PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City Commissioner Omar Sabir hosted a voter registration drive Saturday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia. Eyewitness News was on the 1800 block of Cottman Avenue.
Eligible Philadelphians were registered to vote for the Nov. 3 election.
Organizers also recruited poll workers.
“We’re calling on the millennials to stand up for democracy. We need younger poll workers,” Sabir said. “The average poll worker here in Philadelphia is 60 years old, and we saw a historic amount of people calling out due to concerns of COVID-19.”
“Our ancestors died for this privilege. We must do our civic duty and vote,” WDAS radio host Patty Jackson said.
Organizers also encouraged Philadelphians to vote-by-mail and to do it early.
For more information on how to register to vote online in Philadelphia, click here.
You can register to vote by mail in Pennsylvania by clicking here, or if you want to check on your ballot status you can do so by clicking here.
