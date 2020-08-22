PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are trying to track down the person who plowed into a woman crossing the street in Cobbs Creek and then drove away. The victim’s identity was revealed on Saturday.

Police say Avante Reynolds was on her way to the park when tragedy struck.

Just after 8 p.m. on Friday, the 25-year-old was standing on the yellow lines when a vehicle heading northbound plowed into her at the Catherine Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway intersection, sending her 50 feet into the southbound lane, where a white Kia Telluride ran over her legs.

Authorities say the first vehicle kept going while the second car stuck around.

Reynolds was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center but died about 40 minutes later.

Her family is left distraught and looking for answers.

A neighbor says drivers treat the parkway like a speedway. There was another deadly accident last summer that included a motorcycle.

Police are looking for the driver of the first vehicle. It was light colored and may have body damage.

If you have any information that may help in this case, you’re urged to call the police.