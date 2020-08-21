Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a SummerFest Friday. What’s sweeter on a hot summer day than a cold glass of lemonade?
In honor of our Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Virtual Telethon today, we’re going right to the experts — Raymeer Bacon-El and Caroline Gallagher.
These little lemonade masters are showing us how to make the perfect pitcher right at home.
Raymeer and Caroline are Alex’s cancer heroes. Both families are great supporters of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
To donate to the telethon, click here.
Watch the full video for more.
