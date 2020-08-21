Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the school year approaches, one state legislator set up a curbside personal protective equipment giveaway. Eyewitness News was in West Philadelphia on Friday outside the 60th Street office of State Rep. Joanna McClinton.
She was helping distribute 250 bags containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and information for constituents.
McClinton said it is a way to bring awareness to people that their office is open and ready to help.
