Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of a Philadelphia police officer has been taken into custody. Police say 43-year-old Anthony Cromwell was taken into custody without incident just before 7 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of South Ithan Street.
Cromwell was wanted for the attempted murder of a Philadelphia police narcotics officer Tuesday in Nicetown.
That’s when officials say a narcotics investigation was underway, involving a plainclothes police officer in an unmarked car.
During the course of the investigation, the undercover officer was approached by the suspect or had some encounter with him and that is when gunshots were exchanged.
You must log in to post a comment.