PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday night in the city’s Cobbs Creek section. It happened at Cobbs Creek Parkway near Catherine Street around 8:15 p.m.
Police say the 25-year-old woman was crossing when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound. She fell into the southbound lanes where she was struck by a second vehicle. The second driver remained at the scene.
There is no word on a description of the first vehicle.
