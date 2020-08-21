DONATE HEREHelp CBS3 Raise Money For The Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation: Stand For Hope Telethon
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says an increasing number of residents are refusing to cooperate with contact tracers in the fight against COVID-19. He said the state is not trying to engage in a witch hunt.

In strong language, Murphy told people to pick up the phone.

“More than half the people our contact tracers are getting in touch with are refusing to cooperate. This is highly disturbing, to say the very least,” Murphy said. “Again, I reiterate, our contact tracers only care about protecting public health.”

The governor also said the state is making progress stockpiling PPE and ventilators so it can handle any surges.

