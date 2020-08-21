PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tonight is a huge game for the Philadelphia 76ers. After a not-so-impressive Game 2 against the Boston Celtics, the stakes are high.

It’s looking pretty dire situation for the Sixers in Orlando. The team basically rolled over in the second half of Game 2 of the series, appearing to quit on their coach in the process.

Now the man who oversaw “The Process,” head coach Brett Brown, may be in his final days with the team.

“There’s nobody in the room that is a kick a chair, swing a towel, flip a desk type of guy. That’s not a bad thing we’re all wired differently. Joel‘s going to have his way he can make his point and reinforce my point,” head coach Brett Brown said.

A typical series would have shifted to South Philadelphia on Friday, where the Sixers had an NBA best 31-4 home record.

They’ll continue to play on a neutral court in the Magic Kingdom.

It may take several strokes of Mickey’s wand to save these Sixers in 2020.

“It’s about competitive pride. A belief that the team has more to do and truly have the ability to come back and win,” Brown said. “I feel that’s my mission is to try to help create that and that is where my head is at.”

In seven playoff games against Boston in the Brett Brown era, the Sixers are just 1-6.