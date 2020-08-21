PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students are preparing to start classes soon and for many, that means working from home. What happens if your home is literally crumbling around you?
That’s where Habitat For Humanity Philadelphia comes in. Jessica Kartalija chats with the organization’s CEO, Corinne O’Connell.
Kartalija: You completely transformed Habitat Philadelphia.
O’Connell: It was a team effort, there’s been a tremendous amount of growth over the last 10-12 years certainly.
Kartalija: Philadelphia is the city of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. Do you see that when you are out there building these homes?
O’Connell: Every day. Every day on so many layers and interactions. We see it in neighborhoods when Habitat comes in to build new homes and neighbors who have lived there 30, 40, 50 years welcome new neighbors in and to see new construction.
