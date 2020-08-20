WATCH: Video Circulating On Social Media Shows Massive Party On Penn State Campus

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) – New video circulating online shows Penn State students ignoring safety guidelines at what was a huge party on campus. In several videos posted on social media, you can see a massive crowd of students cheering and dancing.
Most appear to be in violation of an ordinance requiring masks. The ordinance also limits gatherings to ten people and that was not being followed either.
Eyewitness News reached out to University Park Police and a lieutenant confirmed they broke up the party around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of one of the main freshmen resident hall areas.
Most of the online posts are blaming incoming freshmen for the gathering.
This is move-in week for freshmen at Penn State, and now there’s a Change.org petition circulating online calling for the university to send freshmen home for breaking the rules concerning COVID-19. As of Thursday morning, that petition already has about 1,500 signatures.
