By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a double shooting in Brewerytown has left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of North Etting Street.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman was shot twice in the head. She was rushed to the hospital, where police say she later died.

A 35-year-old man was shot once in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word on any arrests at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

