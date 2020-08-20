Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a double shooting in Brewerytown has left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of North Etting Street.
Authorities say a 30-year-old woman was shot twice in the head. She was rushed to the hospital, where police say she later died.
A 35-year-old man was shot once in the head and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
There’s no word on any arrests at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
