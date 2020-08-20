Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was fatally shot 21 times in a North Philadelphia double shooting, police say. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Judson Street just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police believe the victim is approximately 50 years old. He was shot 21 times throughout the body.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 65-year-old woman was shot once in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
