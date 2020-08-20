PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a successful run in the MLS bubble in Orlando, the Philadelphia Union will restart their regular season schedule tonight against the New England Revolution. The Union will play their final six games over the next three weeks.

But no bubble means it’s back to traveling the country, where COVID-19 is still very much an issue.

“Just like everybody in the world, we’re trying to adapt and adjust and make the most of situations,” Union head coach Jim Curtin said. “But if I’m going to sit here and say I have the blueprint for success for this, I’d be full of it.”

Curtin is hoping for normalcy while understanding that problems could arise quickly.

“It’s riskier, there’s no two ways about it,” Curtin said. “That part’s going to be different. It’s great that we’ll be on charter flights, we’re doing a good job minimizing things as best as possible. It’s going to be unique that in some stadiums there might be some fans, as you saw with Dallas. I think that’s a little bizarre.”

Union captain Alejandro Bedoya also realizes the risks involved but is also putting a positive spin on the road ahead.

“We are all dealing with outside-the-norm-type situations, you guys as well,” Bedoya said. “So it’s just about adjusting to the circumstances, dealing with what gets thrown at us. Life is difficult right now for many, many people and I guess we’re just happy to be able to play and have something for the fans to look after and enjoy sports again.”

The Union kick off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Then on Tuesday, they’ll play at home in Chester for the first time since the MLS Playoffs last year — October 2019.