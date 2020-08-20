Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say an argument ended in the shooting of an 18-year-old woman at Penn’s Landing. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday near the Ferris wheel.
Investigators say the victim was with two friends when three people approached them and started arguing. They say a woman then shot the victim in her left thigh.
She’s in stable condition.
Police hope surveillance cameras can help them solve this case.
