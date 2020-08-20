PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia restaurants can resume indoor dining at 25% of its maximum capacity beginning Sept. 8. Philadelphia officials announced that indoor dining can resume as the city reported 105 new coronavirus cases Thursday.
Restaurants offering indoor dining must follow social distancing guidelines including:
- A maximum of four people can be seated together inside. If you have more than four people in your party, you will be at separate tables that are at least six feet apart. Six people per table are allowed for outdoor dining.
- You’ll see fewer people around you. Restaurants cannot allow more than 25% of their normal capacity.
- You cannot sit at a bar. Alcohol can be served only for on-site consumption at your table when in the same transaction as your meal.
- Servers must wear both masks and face shields for additional protection. Diners must wear masks when they aren’t seated at their table.
- Restaurants will be installing sneeze guards or partitions in their kitchens and at cash registers, host stands, and food pickup areas, where maintaining physical distance of at least six feet is difficult.
Restaurant owners are also encouraged to increase ventilation throughout the establishment to decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
“We are announcing this change now in order to give restaurant operators sufficient time to prepare,” said Dr. Farley. “However, we move forward with an abundance of caution. Between now and September 8, should we witness an increase in the rate of COVID-19 case counts in Philadelphia, we will reconsider whether this change is still viable.”
Dr. Farley says the health department will be sending staff members and volunteers into restaurants to ensure they are following the city’s guidelines. The health department will be quick to shut down restaurants who are not complying with social distancing guidelines.
Customers can use Open Table to make reservations at restaurants in Philadelphia.
Other activities allowed to resume on Sept. 8 indoor movie theaters and live theater venues.
Bowling alleys, arcades, and other game spaces can reopen as of Thursday, Aug. 20.
