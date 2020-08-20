PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — La Salle University is the latest Philadelphia college to announce it’s going virtual for the fall semester. The university says there will be limited in-person instruction.
“I remain grateful for the continued patience and resilience that are being demonstrated on a daily basis to adapt, as a community, to a challenging and rapidly changing situation. I have heard from many parents this summer who are excited to begin or continue the remarkable experience that La Salle colleagues are providing for their students. I have assured them that we are all working toward exactly that and, when this time of challenge is behind us, we will all have been strengthened by this adversity,” La Salle President Colleen Hanycz said in a letter to the community.
La Salle University will deliver courses for the Fall 2020 semester almost entirely through remote instruction, with limited exceptions, President Hanycz announced.
On-campus housing will also be closed for students with limited exceptions.
